Osimhen says beating Juventus is his most memorable experience

Napoli star Victor Osimhen named the victory against Juventus as a memory that will last long with him.

The striker has been in superb form this season and remains one of the key players in Naples.

Juve had recovered from a poor start this season in 2023 and headed to Naples hoping to blow the title race wide open with a win.

But the Partenopei had other plans and defeated the black and whites 5-1 to send a clear message that they were the top club in the land.

Osimhen was in superb form in that game and insists it is a memory that will live with him for a long time.

He says via Calciomercato:

“The game with Juve was extraordinary, the performance was truly incredible. I believe that memory will remain with us forever”.

Juve FC Says

Losing to Napoli was a major blow to us and contributed to our poor form in the following weeks before we were docked some points.

However, we do not have to dwell on that and must focus on our remaining games of the season.

Our players have hit top form recently and we need to maintain it in our next games in all competitions.