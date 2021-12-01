Other clubs are better prepared to finish inside the top four than Juventus reckons Ambrosini

Former AC Milan man, Massimo Ambrosini claims Juventus isn’t as prepared to finish this season inside the top four as some of the other clubs in Serie A.

The Bianconeri have been struggling in this campaign and they are already seven points behind the top four.

Juve can be spectacular in one league game and falter in the very next fixture, and this inconsistency has seen several other clubs move ahead of them on the league table.

Ambrosini says Juve players are good enough and need to stop relying on others for consistent performances.

He tells DAZN, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Other teams are more ready.

I do not see Juventus on a path that can lead them to fourth place.

“The values? I don’t agree that Allegri says that some have to gain experience, for example Kulusevski. But it’s true that many players have to give continuity and start taking responsibility, you can’t always wait for Chiellini.”

Juve FC Says

Going by our current form, Ambrosini is justified to make this statement, and we need to prove him wrong.

Serie A clubs are being managed by impressive managers in this campaign and that means the competition is much harder than in previous seasons.

Juve is now very well out of the running for the league title, however, we have to finish inside the top four this season to consider it a success.