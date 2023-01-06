Club News

“Our Captain” Alessandro Del Piero reacts to the passing of Gianluca Viali

January 6, 2023 - 3:15 pm

Alessandro Del Piero has paid tribute to Juventus and Italy idol Gianluca Vialli after he lost his battle with cancer.

Vialli was an accomplished striker for club and country after delivering some fine performances for the Bianconeri, Cremonese and Chelsea.

He was a part of the Juve team that won their last Champions League crown and teammates with a younger Del Piero.

The latter has now taken to his Instagram account to pay tribute to one of the finest Italian players and managers we have seen.

He posted a picture of them on Instagram and captioned it:

“Our Captain. My Captain. All the time.

‘Hi Luca.”

Juve FC Says

Vialli is an ex-player that fans and former teammates loved and they will be saddened by his premature departure from earth.

His family will be going through much sadness at the moment and we wish them the strength to bear the loss.

He left Juve as one of the strongest clubs in Serie A and he will smile from above when he looks down and realises we have continued to win trophies as the club did during his playing days.

The team has been on a fine run recently and fans expect them to keep winning even against more challenging opponents.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Vialli

“We will all miss him.” Allegri pays tribute to Vialli

January 6, 2023
McKennie

McKennie continues to ignore interest from the Premier League

January 6, 2023
Nicolussi Caviglia

How much will Salernitana pay for Hans Nicolussi Caviglia?

January 6, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.