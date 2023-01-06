“Our Captain” Alessandro Del Piero reacts to the passing of Gianluca Viali

Alessandro Del Piero has paid tribute to Juventus and Italy idol Gianluca Vialli after he lost his battle with cancer.

Vialli was an accomplished striker for club and country after delivering some fine performances for the Bianconeri, Cremonese and Chelsea.

He was a part of the Juve team that won their last Champions League crown and teammates with a younger Del Piero.

The latter has now taken to his Instagram account to pay tribute to one of the finest Italian players and managers we have seen.

He posted a picture of them on Instagram and captioned it:

“Our Captain. My Captain. All the time.

‘Hi Luca.”

Juve FC Says

Vialli is an ex-player that fans and former teammates loved and they will be saddened by his premature departure from earth.

His family will be going through much sadness at the moment and we wish them the strength to bear the loss.

He left Juve as one of the strongest clubs in Serie A and he will smile from above when he looks down and realises we have continued to win trophies as the club did during his playing days.

The team has been on a fine run recently and fans expect them to keep winning even against more challenging opponents.