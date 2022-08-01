“Our first goal is” Locatelli discusses Juventus target for the season

Manuel Locatelli has opened up on Juventus’ plans for the new season and their goals.

The midfielder will be a key player for the club again, and fans expect him to do better than he did in the last campaign.

He has had a good preseason, and the expectation is that he and his teammates will start this season very well.

Juve has some of the finest players around on their books now, and they should help them to win some trophies this term.

Locatelli will be a part of that story, and he reveals that their goal is to win yet another league title for the Bianconeri.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “I have more responsibility on the pitch but it doesn’t scare me, that’s why I’m here.We do not hide, our first goal is to win the championship and we are working in this direction . We trained well and this is the most important thing. “

Locatelli remains one key player for Juve, and we expect so much from him this term.

The midfielder alone cannot help us achieve the goals, so we need everyone pulling in the right direction.

The arrival of Angel di Maria and Paul Pogba will bring even more quality to our team, and help it to win more matches.