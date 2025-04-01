AS Roma defender Evan N’Dicka has made it clear that his team’s objective is to secure victory when they face Juventus in their upcoming fixture.

Juventus are under pressure to deliver a strong performance, as they aim to salvage their season and secure a top-four finish. This objective has been placed on the shoulders of new manager Igor Tudor, who has been tasked with guiding the team through a crucial phase of the campaign. While his tenure began with a victory, the match against Roma presents a much tougher challenge and will serve as an important test for both the squad and the new coaching setup.

Roma are also fighting for a European place, making every remaining game of their season vital. Their clash with Juventus is no exception, as they seek to close the gap and potentially overtake the Bianconeri in the Serie A standings. With only a three-point difference separating the two teams, the outcome of this match could significantly impact the battle for Champions League qualification.

N’Dicka has shared his thoughts ahead of the encounter, expressing confidence in his team’s ability to secure a positive result. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he stated:

“We brought home three important points because Lecce are strong and we didn’t have Dybala, but it’s already time to think about the match against Juventus, our goal is to win.”

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Juventus must approach this match with complete focus and determination, as allowing Roma to gain the upper hand could have serious consequences for their ambitions. If the Bianconeri fail to secure a top-four finish, it would be a significant setback, particularly given the expectations surrounding the club.

Allowing Roma to overtake them and secure Champions League football at Juventus’ expense would be a major embarrassment. The team must be fully prepared to battle for every point, as the race for European qualification is intensifying, and there is no room for complacency. Tudor’s men will need to deliver a strong performance to ensure they remain ahead in the standings and continue pushing for a place among Italy’s elite clubs next season.