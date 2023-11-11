Gleison Bremer believes Juventus are ready to face Inter Milan after the international break following their 2-1 win against Cagliari this evening.

The Bianconeri have now won five consecutive matches and will head into the international break full of confidence.

When they return, their first match will be the top-of-the-table clash against Inter Milan.

Both clubs have led the standings in Serie A this term, with Juve going top before Inter plays this weekend.

Bremer got back to scoring as he bagged the opener for the Bianconeri and said after the game, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“They are a great team, they are doing well. Our strength is our determination and we must continue like this.”

Asked about the improvements in the Juve defence, he added: “We are playing well, Rugani is also helping us a lot. We have one match a week. There is a lot of time to work and prepare the matches well.”

Juve FC Says

Facing Inter Milan is a different ball game and will be much tougher than our game against Cagliari.

However, we have the players to win that match just as the Nerazzurri does.

It will be interesting to see how we perform; for now, we need to enjoy the win against Cagliari and hope none of our players returns from the break with an injury.