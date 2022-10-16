“Our town. Our squad” Vlahovic responds to Derby Della Mole win

Dusan Vlahovic has sent a message to Juventus’ fans after their 1-0 win against Torino in the Derby Della Mole.

The Bianconeri have had a bad season, and they needed that win to show their fans they mean business.

It came after the players agreed to a training retreat and stayed at Continassa after returning from their Champions League game in Israel.

They earned the reward for the focused work and will not want to go back to losing again.

The win came courtesy of a goal from Vlahovic, and the striker took to his Instagram account to show his delight at the win.

He posted an image and captioned it:

“Our town. Our squad. Our Derby. United wins, the rest is just talk.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Torino offers us a major morale booster and Vlahovic proved again that we can bank on him.

The striker is a key member of this team, so we should be happy he is standing out in key games.

We now have to focus on our next matches and ensure we get the maximum points from them.

We face Empoli next in Serie A but the game against Benfica next midweek will be even more important.