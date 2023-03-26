Outgoing Juventus man is catching the attention of Roma

AS Roma is in need of a new right-winger and they are now showing an interest in a Juventus player.

The Giallorossi have progressed under Jose Mourinho and wish to keep at it.

This has made them look at the Bianconeri for quality players and they want to add Juan Cuadrado to their squad at the end of the season, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Colombian is out of contract at Juventus by the end of this campaign, but he wants to remain on the books of the Bianconeri.

However, Juve hasn’t been very impressed with him so far and the black and whites could cut him off and allow him to leave as a free agent.

For now, Cuadrado focuses on impressing the Bianconeri enough to earn a new deal and might not even talk with Roma.

Mourinho’s side is not the only club looking to add him to their squad, with reports also claiming he could join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado has not been consistent enough to earn a new deal at the Allianz Stadium, so we need to allow him to leave in the summer.

Instead of considering offering him a new deal, we should consider signing a replacement.