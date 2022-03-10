‘Outstanding’ Juventus loanee praised for immediate impact

Dejan Kulusevski has come in for big praise from Gabriel Agbonlahor after he joined Spurs on loan from Juventus.

The winger has been enjoying much more regular football since leaving Turin for north London in January, and his performances have been a delight to see.

You have to wonder why he wasn’t able to produce as much at Juve, or why he wasn’t given enough opportunities to express himself, but maybe this spell away will be ideal for him to return to our club after his spell in England is complete, although it seems likely that Tottenham will end up paying a pre-agreed fee.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has taken special notice of his early impressions for Antonio Conte’s side.

“I watched him a bit at Juventus and thought he was a talented player,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider correspondent Connor Whitley.

“What he does for Spurs is, he suits the formation. A left-footer, coming from the right, that’s what they’ve been crying out for.

“He gets involved in play a lot more than the likes of Lamela and Lo Celso would.

“I thought he was outstanding against Everton and he’s been outstanding the whole time he’s been at Spurs so far.

“Spurs, as an 11, are not actually far off if they can sort their inconsistency out. They’ve got a good starting XI at the moment.”

We always knew that Kulusevski was a special talent, despite rarely seeing him showcase his best for our club, but if the money expected to come from his departure is to be used to cover the cost of signing Dusan Vlahovic then there can be little complaint about our side’s transfer business, nor should there be.

Patrick