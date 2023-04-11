“Overwhelming attitude” Former Juventus man praises Juventus youngster

Former Juventus man Davide Lanzafame has spoken about his love for Matias Soule as both his former sides meet in the Coppa Italia Serie C final.

He played for Vicenza last season and they meet the Juve Next Gen side in the second leg of the competition’s final.

Soule is one of the first team players allowed to help the Next Gen team and they will look to help the side overturn the first leg loss.

The Argentinian is doing well in the first team and is gradually getting more minutes as Max Allegri mixes young and old players to find the right team balance.

The gaffer allowed Soule to join the Next Gen side for the game and Lanzafame has singled him out as a player that he likes.

He tells Tuttojuve:

“I really like Soulè, he is very strong and has a great left-handed. He has an overwhelming attitude, it is no coincidence that he saw him among the owners in the delicate championship challenge with Inter. From the outside, he seems to me a valid player with ample room for improvement”.

Juve FC Says

Soule has a big future ahead of him and the attacker will want to impress in this game.

Even if they do not win, the experience will be important to him in his overall development.

The Juve Next Gen side will have to be at their best to overturn the first-leg loss in this game.