“Ozil is a concrete option for Juventus“ Journalist has his say on rumour

Mesut Ozil has been linked with a move to Juventus recently as he continues to struggle to play at Arsenal.

The Gunners made the tough decision to not register him for their squad in this campaign and he hasn’t seen any football at all.

Next month offers them the chance to reintegrate him into their team, but they will be happy to sell him instead.

Reports yesterday says that Mikel Arteta’s side will be happy to allow him to leave on loan while they support the payment of his wages for the rest of his remaining deal (Ilbianconeri).

Juventus was reportedly offered the chance to sign him again and now Luigi Guelpa in an interview with CMIT TV has said that the German is indeed an option that Juventus should pursue.

The Il Giornale journalist was speaking on a number of things and when he was asked about the rumours surrounding Ozil and a move to Turin, he said as quoted by CalcioMercato: “Ozil is a concrete option for Juventus “

Juve has struggled with creativity in some games this season and they may have gotten more wins if they had someone as creative as the German is.

It remains unclear if the move will happen next month or if the Bianconeri will wait until the summer to land him.