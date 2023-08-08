Former Juventus striker Michele Padovano has shared his perspective on the reported proposal of swapping Dusan Vlahovic to Chelsea in exchange for Romelu Lukaku.

Juve’s confidence in Lukaku’s abilities as a striker to potentially secure them the league title contrasts with the perceived underwhelming performance of Vlahovic since his move to the club.

Although Juventus had anticipated greater interest in Vlahovic’s signature, the club has now shifted focus towards a potential swap deal with Chelsea involving Lukaku.

The potential decision to replace Vlahovic with Lukaku has sparked a significant debate within the Italian media. Padovano has weighed in, expressing his belief that retaining Vlahovic within the team would be a preferable choice. However, he acknowledges the economic considerations that are often at play in such decisions within the football landscape.

He said as quoted by Tuttojuve: “If I had to choose I would keep Vlahovic rather than take Lukaku. Dusan has age on his side and if I were in Juventus I would keep him. But I also understand Cristiano Giuntoli’s policy: to make a club work you need to make ends meet, so I think that in the end an exchange can be beneficial for both Chelsea and the Bianconeri. I don’t see other reasons than economic ones”

Juve FC Says

This transfer will be one of the most controversial we would be involved in if we pull it off.

However, if Lukaku joins and turns us into league winners immediately, it would be worth it.