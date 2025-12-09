Juventus face Pafos in the Champions League this week, and it would be unwise for them to underestimate the Cypriot club, a team that has grown rapidly in stature in recent years. Pafos strengthened their squad in the summer with the eye-catching signing of David Luiz, a move that surprised many and marked the club as a side willing to make bold decisions as they prepared for the league phase of the competition. Their rise to the forefront of Cypriot football has been driven by strategic planning and ambitious investment from their owners, who have prioritised long-term progress rather than short-term fixes.

Pafos’ Ambitious Project

Part of this evolution has involved significant changes behind the scenes. The appointment of former Udinese director Cristiano Giaretta has been central to their restructuring. He has overseen wide-ranging improvements that have shaped Pafos into a club capable of challenging established European sides. Under his guidance, they have become more organised, more ambitious and more confident, qualities that pose a potential threat to Juventus. The Bianconeri will enter the match knowing the importance of avoiding any complacency and will be aware that Pafos have already shown they can compete against strong opposition.

Juventus must approach the fixture with seriousness and respect, particularly given Pafos’ growing belief in their European capabilities. The Bianconeri cannot afford to slip up in such a competitive Champions League campaign, and their opponents will aim to exploit any lapse in focus. The message from Pafos has been clear, and their confidence has been reinforced by their recent results.

(Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Giaretta’s Confident Assessment

Giaretta expressed his optimism ahead of the meeting, highlighting the team’s resilience and European form. He said via Calciomercato, “So far, only Bayern have managed to beat us. After the draw, I would have been content with the excitement of playing at the Allianz Stadium, but now we have a new goal: to get to the final matchday with Slavia Prague still in contention for the playoffs. It will be difficult because after Juventus we will face Chelsea, but it is no longer impossible.” His remarks reflect a club that no longer regards itself as an outsider but as a competitor with genuine aspirations.