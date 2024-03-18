Juventus could reportedly sign Michele Di Gregorio this summer even if Wojciech Szczesny were to stay at the club.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper rose to fame last season following Monza’s promotion to the top flight.

The Italian continues to deliver splendid displays between the sticks for Raffaele Palladino’s side.

Therefore, many believe that the custodian has now paid his dues in mid-table, with his performances warranting a move to a bigger club.

But despite being a youth product of Inter, Di Gregorio is being linked with a switch to Juventus.

According to Italian journalist Paolo Paganini, the Bianconeri are considering a move for the Monza shot-stopper.

He believes that Juventus could well sign the Italian without taking into account whether Szczesny would stay or leave.

“Di Gregorio remains in Juve’s perspective,” insisted Paganini during his appearance on Rai Sport’s 90° Minuto (via JuventusNews24).

“He could become a Juventus player next year regardless of what Szczesny does.”

The Polish goalkeeper joined the club in 2017 following a stint at Roma and has been Juve’s first choice since Gianluigi Buffon’s first departure in 2018.

However, the 33-year-old’s contract will expire in the summer of 2025 and he has previously teased a relatively early retirement from the sport.

Szczesny’s understudy Mattia Perin is only running on a deal valid until 2025.

But if Di Gregorio were to arrive next summer, you would imagine that at least one between Szczesny and Perin would have to make way.

The Monza goalkeeper’s contract runs until 2027, and his club reportedly value him at circa 20 million euros.