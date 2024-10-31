Juventus will reportedly aim to sign Milan defender Fikayo Tomori and Napoli attacker Giacomo Raspadori in January.

The Bianconeri have been deprived of the services of Gleison Bremer until the end of the season due to an ACL injury, leaving Thiago Motta with a depleted and leaky backline. Moreover, Arkadiusz Milik has been struggling to recover from a knee problem that has been hampering him since June, forcing Dusan Vlahovic to work overtime.

Therefore, the Bianconeri have two priorities ahead of the January transfer session: Bolstering the backline with a new central defender, and adding a striker who can serve as a backup for Vlahovic.

The Turin-based giants are currently being linked with a host of profiles between Italy and the rest of Europe. But according to Italian journalist Paolo Paganini, Juventus could be looking to strike deals with two of their direct rivals in Serie A.

The Rai Sport presenter claims the Old Lady would like to replace Bremer with Tomori.

The Bianconeri already signed a Milan defender last summer in the shape of Pierre Kalulu who formed a solid partnership with the Englishman during their time together at Milanello. Their partnership reached its peak during the Scudetto-winning campaign in 2021/22.

Nevertheless, Tomori remains a key figure for the Rossoneri at the back, so Paganini admits it won’t be an easy task for Juventus.

And the same goes for Raspadori who’s being linked with a move to Turin over the past few weeks as he continues to struggle for playing time at Antonio Conte’s court. The Italy international is a versatile forward who can interpret almost any position in attack.

However, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is unlikely to sanction an operation that strengthens a direct foe, especially Juventus, who happen to be one of the Partenopei’s most hated rivals