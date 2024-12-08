Juventus are reportedly trying to secure the signing of West Ham United’s striker Niclas Fullkrug in January.

The Bianconeri will spend their January war chest on a new defender following the season-ending injuries of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal. However, a new attacker could be needed as well, especially if Arkadiusz Milik’s recovery doesn’t go according to schedule.

The Bianconeri have been heavily linked with Thiago Motta’s former Bologna pupil Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutchman has yet to cement himself as a regular starter at Manchester United. However, recruiting the 23-year-old could be a tall order in January, so the Bianconeri might have to resort to other options.

According to Raisport journalist Paolo Paganini, Juventus have now identified Fullkrug as a possible solution upfront.

“Zirkzee recently scored with United (a brace against Everton) so it will be difficult for Juventus to sign him,” said the transfer market expert via TuttoJuve.

“But we found the alternative with the news from England, because Fullkrug is a German international and Juventus is talking to West Ham to bring him on loan to Turin in January.”

Fullkrug is a well-traveled striker who rose to fame last season with Borussia Dortmund, and has also become a staple with the German national team, scoring 14 goals in 22 international caps.

Last summer, the Hammers acquired the 31-year-old’s services for circa £20 million, but his start to life in East London was hampered by an Achilles tendon injury. Therefore, he has yet to start a match in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Saturday’s dramatic developments could drastically change West Ham’s plans, as Michail Antonio suffered a horror car crash. And while the English veteran is thankfully in a stable position, he could be set for a long layoff, hence why the Premier League club could now be reluctant to let Fullkrug leave in the middle of the season.