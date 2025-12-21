Italian journalist Paolo Paganini believes that Antonio Conte remains a looming shadow over Luciano Spalletti and his chances of extending his stay at Juventus.

Last summer, the Bianconeri attempted to bring their former captain back to the club for a second managerial tenure. However, the Lecce native eventually decided to stay after Napoli to defend the Scudetto crown he won last season.

Therefore, Juventus opted to offer Igor Tudor a permanent contract, only to sack him two months into the campaign after an eight-match winless run.

Antonio Conte threatening Luciano Spalletti’s place at Juventus?

After parting ways with the Croatian, the Serie A giants brought in Spalletti, a decision that has thus far paid dividends.

Under the guidance of the former Roma, Inter and Napoli boss, Juventus have been showing signs of improvement as of late, especially in the back-to-back wins over Bologna and Roma.

Upon his arrival, Spalletti agreed to sign a contract expiring at the end of the season. Nevertheless, many fans and pundits believe the experienced manager should be rewarded with a long-term deal.

But while this remains the most likely scenario, Paganini warns that the flame between Juventus and Conte could rekindle at the end of the season, with Spalletti paying the ultimate price.

“Well, some credit certainly goes to Luciano Spalletti, not only for the results, but also for restoring an identity and a clear playing style to Juventus,” posted Paganini on his official X account.

“Then in June, we’ll see whether Antonio Conte’s desire to return to Turin will be fulfilled by the ownership, or not.”

Why Juventus should stick with Spalletti

Due to their toxic love-hate affair, the fates of Juventus and Conte will always be entangled somehow. That being said, the Napoli boss has proven he’s not one to dwell too long at the same club.

Hence, many would argue that Spalletti is a more suitable profile for the current era, which requires patience and serenity, as the club tries to climb its way back to the top spots.