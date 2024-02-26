Italian journalist Massimo Paganini weighs in on the situation at Juventus involving Federico Chiesa and Max Allegri.

The two men appear to be incompatible, at least based on the 26-year-old most recent performances.

Chiesa is a natural winger, but has been forced to play as a second striker to fill in the manager’s 3-5-2 tactical system.

The Euro 2020 winner started the season on a high note but his displays have been on a sharp decline since returning from an injury.

Therefore, Paganini tips Chiesa to leave Juventus at the end of the season if Allegri were to remain at the helm.

“I had already mentioned it in recent weeks. I believe Chiesa will leave Juventus if Allegri stays,” said the journalist during his appearance on Rai via TuttoJuve.

“These are the ongoing rumors. From a financial standpoint, Chiesa’s exit will probably serve to fund the transfer campaign, probably with Allegri on the bench.

“However, if another coach arrives, the situation changes.”

Nevertheless, Paganini left the door open for Allegri’s exit.

He believes that Bologna coach Thiago Motta is more than a mere suggestion for the Bianconeri, especially with Allegri’s renewal no longer a certainty.

“We must remember that Allegri has a contract until 2025 and it’s a lucrative one. We are talking about 9 million euros net,” said Paganini via TuttoJuve.

“But it is also true that we will need to understand what are the real market strategies for Juventus and who will carry them out

“There is indeed the idea of ​​moving towards an extension with Allegri, but it is equally true that the Thiago Motta hypothesis remains very, very serious, because Juventus could open a cycle with a new coach. So let’s say this is the crossroads.

“Entry into the Champions League will be decisive on an economic level.

“At the moment, Allegri’s renewal is no longer as certain as it was before. Thiago Motta’s candidacy is gaining a lot of steam.”