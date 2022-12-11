“Pains that we’ll forever carry” – Bremer’s emotional message following WC elimination

After emerging to the scene as one of the best defenders in Serie A and earning a transfer to Juventus in the process, Gleison Bremer finally earned the attention of those in charge of the Brazilian national team

The former Torino defender made his debut with the Selecao shortly before receiving a callup from Tite to be a part of the World Cup squad, albeit as backup for first choice centre-backs Marquinhos and Thiago Silva.

The 25-year-old started in the group stage match against Cameroon while also making a second half cameo in the Round of 16 tie versus South Korea.

Although he wasn’t a regular starter, Bremer is still devastated by Brazil’s dramatic elimination at the hands of Croatia in the quarter-finals.

The Juventus defender thanked the fans for their support, while admitting that the heartbreaking World Cup exit will always burn.

“There are pains that we’ll carry forever in our lives,” said Bremer in a post on his personal Instagram account.

“This will undoubtedly be one of them. The possibility of losing always exists, but you neither want it nor be prepared for it.

“But we must move forward. Walk forward. Try to correct our mistakes, evolve and be even more prepared for the challenges to come.

“Thank you, Brazil, for all the love and support you have given us. Let’s go back. Even stronger. Thanks for all the support and messages of love.”