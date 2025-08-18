Despite being stuck in the lower divisions for several years, Palermo is a club that boasts a large fanbase and even larger ambitions, so they’re hoping to lure a top-notch goalkeeper in the form of Mattia Perin.

The Sicilians feel this could finally be the season that witnesses their long-awaited return to the Italian top flight. The morale was significantly boosted upon the arrival of promotion-expert manager, Pippo Inzaghi, and they’ve also made a splash on the market by signing some reputable profiles, like Tomasso Augello from Cagliari and Emmanuel Gyasi from Empoli.

Nevertheless, the Rosanero now need a goalkeeper, especially with their No.1, Alfred Gomis, suffering an injury during the friendly against Manchester City. The Senegalese custodian is expected to miss at least three months of action.

Palermo show interest in Mattia Perin

According to Calciomercato, Palermo are aiming high, as they’re dreaming about signing Perin who has been tipped to leave Juventus since the start of the summer.

The source also reveals that the Serie B side had enquired about Jonathan Klinsmann (the son of legendary German striker Jurgen Klinsmann), but Cesena are refusing to sell the 28-year-old goalkeeper.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Therefore, Palermo and their ambitious owners, City Football Group, are preparing to launch an onslaught for Perin.

The 32-year-old is said to be unhappy with his status at Juventus, as he’s been acting as an understudy for years, first for Wojciech Szczesny and then for Michele Di Gregorio, but it remains to be seen if he’d be enticed to play in Serie B.

Mattia Perin facing uncertain future

The Genoa youth product has been linked with several Serie A clubs, including Milan, Bologna and Como, but a move has yet to materialise.

In the meantime, the Latina native has been working on his return to the pitch after undergoing surgery at the end of the previous campaign.

As for Juventus, they would be happy to keep Perin who has always been reliable when called into action. His contract with the Bianconeri runs until June 2027.