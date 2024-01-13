Palermo has successfully persuaded Filippo Ranocchia to join them, and the midfielder is expected to finalise his move to the Serie B side in the coming days.

Despite spending this season on loan at Empoli, Ranocchia has not been receiving the desired amount of playing time. Consequently, Juventus was contemplating recalling him in the January transfer window. However, just as Juve was on the verge of making that decision, Palermo expressed interest in securing his permanent signing.

Given Juventus’s need to generate sales before adding new players to their squad, they reached an agreement with Palermo for Ranocchia’s transfer, amounting to around 4 million euros.

Initially hesitant about dropping down to Serie B, Ranocchia has been convinced by Palermo to join them, as reported by Calciomercato. The completion of the deal is anticipated shortly.

His future in Italian football will now involve playing in the second division with Palermo, where he aims to contribute to the team’s efforts to secure promotion back to Serie A.

Juve FC Says

We understand why Ranocchia was reluctant to move to Serie B, but it is certainly better than staying on the bench at Empoli.

If he does well, he could earn a move back to the Italian top flight or help Palermo to gain promotion back to the first division.