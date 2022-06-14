During the first decade of the 21st century, Palermo cemented themselves as one of the regular mainstays in Serie A. The Sicilian club boasted a number of talented players amongst their ranks and were able to challenge for European spots.

But similar to other southern clubs, the Rosanero went bankrupt and had to relaunch as a phoenix club from the lower tiers.

But luckily for their supporters, things are looking up for their beloved Acquile, especially after securing a promotion to Serie B following a 1-0 win in the second leg of the Serie C playoffs against Padova.

Unsurprisingly, the author of the goal was Matteo Brunori, an Italo-Brazilian striker owned by Juventus, who previously represented the club’s U-23 squad.

The 27-year-old was on a prolific form throughout the course of the campaign, scoring 29 goals en route towards promotion.

According to Calcimercato via ilBianconero, Palermo are hoping to maintain the services of Brunori for next season, and will hold a meeting with Juventus this week.

The Rosanero will do everything within their power to keep hold of their deadly striker.

However, the Sicilians aren’t the forward’s lone option, as the source mentions four other suitors. The list includes Serie B sides Forsinone and Perugia as well as Serie A newcomers Cremonese and finally Salernitana.