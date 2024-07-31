The youngster is one of the players from the Next Gen side who travelled to Germany with the Juve senior team.

The Bianconeri have several promising youngsters aiming to break into the first team, and Hasa is one of them.

The club rates him highly, and he is looking to join the first team sooner rather than later.

At 20, Hasa feels the time has come for him to test himself in senior football and could be open to a loan move away from the Allianz Stadium.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Palermo wants to offer him that chance and is showing interest in taking him on loan to Serie B.

Palermo is eager to gain promotion back to the Italian top flight, and they consider Hasa a key target to help them achieve that goal.

The report reveals that in the coming days, Palermo might get serious and try to strike a deal with Juve.