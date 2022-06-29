Palermo plans an assault on Juventus under-23’s for more talent

Matteo Brunori did well while on loan at Palermo last season and he may have opened the door for other players from Juventus’ under-23 to join the Serie B club.

He netted 29 times for them, a return that helped Palermo clinch promotion to Serie B.

They are now looking to make his transfer permanent for around 4.5m euros, according to Calciomercato.

Palermo will meet with Juve soon, but the report says it is not just about signing him permanently.

It claims they are also eyeing an agreement with Juve that lets them sign more under-23 talents on loan from the Bianconeri.

The success of Brunori’s stint with them and the successful loan spells of some other Juve youngsters makes them believe they can get value by targeting players coming through at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

A partnership that allows Palermo to sign more players from Juve will benefit both clubs.

They get outstanding talents without buying them, while we send our players out to a club that will give them enough playing chances to aid their development.

Several of our youngsters will be sent out on loan in the upcoming season. It would be interesting to see how many of them join Palermo.