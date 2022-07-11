Palermo is keen to keep hold of Matteo Brunori after his fine loan spell with them last season.

His 29 league goals helped them to win promotion back to Serie B, and he has returned to Juve.

They can add him to their squad permanently for 5m euros, and Juve has made that price known to every suitor that cares.

Brunori plays for the club’s under-23 side, and his goal return last season will still not get him a place in Max Allegri’s team.

Palermo remains his most serious suitor, and they have continued to pursue the deal.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they are struggling to get Juve’s demanded fee and are exploring other ways to make the transfer happen.

Juve FC Says

Brunori did well last season, and he deserves to be at a club permanently in this campaign.

A move back to Palermo makes sense because he already knows how things work there, and their system suits him.

But as a seller, we care about the money we will make from his sale, so let the suitor with the most money win the race for his signature.

His performance in the last campaign is a guarantee that he will be one of the best signings of the summer if the deal happens.