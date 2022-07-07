Palermo does not want to forget their goal-scoring hero from last season, Matteo Brunori, but it is a struggle for them to re-sign the Juventus man.

Brunori spent the last campaign on loan with them and scored 29 league goals to fire them to promotion from Serie C.

They know they will likely remain in the Italian third tier if they didn’t have his goals.

Life in the second tier will also be much smoother if he is in their squad and they have informed Juve of their intentions to sign him permanently.

Calciomercato reports that they met with the Bianconeri yesterday to discuss his transfer, but they still couldn’t find an agreement.

He remains a priority for them, and they will keep speaking to Juve, but a move for him is proving more complicated than they expected.

Juve FC Says

After his goal-scoring exploits in Serie C, Brunori is hot property, and Juve will try to make as much money as they can from his sale.

Palermo should know this, and we are not obligated to sell him to them only.

The striker has other suitors. At the end of the day, the club that offers the best term for his signature will win the race to add him to their squad.