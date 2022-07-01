Palermo is delighted by the performance of Matteo Brunori while on loan with them last season.

The striker performed well for the Sicilian club, and they enjoyed it thoroughly. They know it would have been hard for them to get promoted to Serie B without his 29 league goals.

The Pink and Blacks are now hopeful they can secure his signature permanently, but he is not the only Bianconeri player that they want.

Calciomercato says they are now interested in adding Hans Nicolussi Caviglia to their squad as well.

The midfielder plays for the Juventus under23 team, the same group they signed Brunori from.

The 22-year-old has been developing well, and they want to offer him valuable first-team experience.

The Bianconeri will likely sanction the transfer after the success Brunori recorded at the Stadio Renzo Barbera.

Juve FC Says

We have so many midfielders to pick from in the next campaign, and it will hardly be Nicolussi’s breakout season.

At 22, he needs to play often, so we should easily accept Palermo’s offer as long as they agree to play him regularly while on loan with them.

It would help him to mature. If he does well, he could earn a transfer to a Serie A club in the next campaign.