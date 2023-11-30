Monza coach Raffaele Palladino has commented on their upcoming match against Juventus tomorrow, emphasising their desire to maintain an unbeaten start to the season at home.

Monza achieved the unexpected feat of defeating Juventus both home and away in the league last season. In those matches, they displayed great bravery and made life difficult for Max Allegri’s men.

While it marked a new low for the Old Lady, Juventus has had a promising start to this season and aims to solidify their performance with a convincing win against Monza.

Entering the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan, Juventus is brimming with confidence, sitting just two points away from the top of the Serie A table.

Monza, eager for another victory, is focused on the goal of remaining unbeaten at home, as stated by their manager.

Palladino said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“We face a very strong team. I hope that the stadium can give us an important hand. There are big differences between Monza and Juventus, but football is also beautiful for this reason. And we want to remain unbeaten at home.”

Juve FC Says

Monza has nothing to lose ahead of this game, as we are the overwhelming favourite to win the match.

We must ensure we do not underestimate them in any way; otherwise, we will be humiliated for a third consecutive time.