Juventus faces Monza in their final game of the season as they look to finish the campaign with a flourish.

The Bianconeri have had a successful end to the term after winning the Italian Cup and finishing in the Champions League places.

They sacked Max Allegri before their final two games of the season and temporarily promoted Paolo Montero to be their head coach for the final two matches of this campaign.

Juve will be eager to end the term by beating Monza this weekend, and the boys from Brianza will also want to get the win.

Their manager, Raffaele Palladino, has now spoken about Montero, who played for Juventus just like himself and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I think he was one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in the world of football, it may seem paradoxical but it’s true. I have fantastic memories of Paolo. Going from the Primavera to the first team isn’t easy but I think this sort of barrier has been broken regarding the leap from youngsters to seniors.”

Juve FC Says

Palladino and Montero seem to have a lot of respect for each other, and it would be interesting to see how friendly or not both sets of players will be on the pitch.