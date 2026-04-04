Atalanta manager Raffaele Palladino was among the coaches considered by Juventus when the club sought a new manager. His growing reputation in Italian football has placed him firmly on the radar of top sides, following his earlier success at Monza, where he established himself as a highly promising tactician.

Palladino has continued that upward trajectory, impressing at Fiorentina before taking charge at Atalanta, where he is delivering strong performances. As a former Juventus player, he also has a natural connection to the club, further strengthening his credentials as a potential future candidate for their managerial position.

Juventus’ Managerial Decision

Despite Palladino’s emergence as a leading contender, Juventus ultimately opted for Luciano Spalletti, a coach with significantly more experience and an established track record at the highest level. That decision reflects the club’s desire for immediate stability and proven leadership. Spalletti has since justified that choice by performing well in the role and guiding the team effectively.

Nevertheless, Palladino’s inclusion on Juventus’ shortlist highlights the regard in which he is held within the game. His tactical approach, combined with his ability to develop players and build competitive teams, has made him one of the most exciting managerial prospects in Italy.

Palladino’s Perspective

The Atalanta manager has now confirmed that contact did take place between himself and Juventus regarding the position. Speaking about the situation, he revealed his priorities at the time and his commitment to his current club.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“When the season started, I turned down offers, even from abroad, because I was thinking about Atalanta. I really wanted to join, I waited, and luckily, they arrived. We had a chat with Juve, and then they chose a great coach like Spalletti.”

His comments underline both his ambition and his respect for Juventus’ final decision.

Looking ahead, Palladino is expected to continue developing as one of Italy’s most promising coaches. If his progress continues, a future opportunity to manage Juventus remains a realistic possibility.