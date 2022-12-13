Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been named as one of the potential successors to Max Allegri at Juventus and the English club is worried.

The former Bianconeri gaffer has become one of the finest bosses around and the Premier League side wants to keep him.

Conte was backed with new signings at the start of this season, but his team is underperforming and his current deal expires at the end of this season.

Spurs want to keep him, but he is relaxed about contract talks and does not seem keen to extend his stay with them beyond the current agreement.

The Athletic reports that Spurs are now looking to sit down with his entourage to discuss a new deal again as they hope to avoid losing him at the end of the season and know about Juventus’ interest in him.

Juve FC Says

Conte is one of the finest managers around and he is probably the best man to replace Allegri on the Juve bench.

That said, the former Juve gaffer will probably want to stay in England and achieve success and Spurs will do what they can to persuade him to extend his current deal,

Allegri has not done badly recently and we will likely keep him around for the foreseeable future if the team keeps performing well.