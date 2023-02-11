Pantaleo Corvino gives his advice to Vlahovic and his Juventus future

Former Fiorentina director of football Pantaleo Corvino has heaped praise on Dusan Vlahovic and urged the striker to remain at Juventus even if the Bianconeri do not play in the Champions League next season.

Juve remains one of the top clubs in the world, but they have just been docked 15 points, which means they now risk not playing in European football next season.

Some of their players will leave and if they need to sell someone to raise cash, Vlahovic is arguably the player that will fetch them the most money.

But Corvino believes the Serbian should remain regardless because Juve will bounce back.

He said via Calciomercato:

“For Vlahovic, in addition to the big numbers, he speaks talent. He is a complete center forward: he has physique, sense of goal, good technique, progression, ability in aerial play. And then he is still young. I advise him to stay in Turin, even without Champions. Juve is always Juve, a point of arrival. And after a storm, peace always comes”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic remains one of our finest players and many clubs continue to circle the Serbian attacker as he shines in Turin.

The striker is one man we must keep if we are serious about ending our trophy drought soon because he has the goals to deliver them to Turin.