Lecce technical director Pantaleo Corvino revealed that Juventus are among several clubs vying for the signature of Tiago Gabriel.

The Bianconeri are currently monitoring several young centre-backs, and the Portuguese is one of the profiles reported to be on Damien Comolli’s shortlist.

The 20-year-old is a Sporting CP youth product who had experiences at Setubal and Estrela Amadora before joining Lecce in January 2025.

Juventus interest in Tiago Gabriel has been confirmed

Following Federico Baschirotto’s departure to Cremoense last summer, Gabriel has become an automatic starter at the back for the Giallorossi under the guidance of Eusebio Di Francesco.

He has thus far made 11 appearances in Serie A, including 10 as a starter, and scored a goal in the process.

For his part, Corvino confirmed that Juventus are indeed interested in the young man’s services, but he insists that the Salentians intend to keep him at the Via del Mare at least until the end of the season.

“Many people like Tiago Gabriel, not just Juve,” said the experienced director in his interview with Tuttosport via IlBianconero.

“The lad is strong, we had patience and luck. But be careful: he’s staying here for the season. We considered him too important for our objectives; we mustn’t lose sight of him.”

Gabriel’s contract with Lecce is valid until June 2027, but both parties have the option to trigger a two-year extension.

Corvino remains fond of Dusan Vlahovic coup

Corvino, who is considered among the most reputable directors in Italian football over the past few decades, was asked to name his best coups.

Interestingly, he opted for two strikers he signed during his time at Fiorentina, both of whom ended up playing for Juventus.

“I’ll start with Luca Toni and end with Dusan Vlahovic, even though I know I’m doing a disservice to many.”