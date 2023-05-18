Paolo Berlusconi insists Juventus managerial target will not leave his club

Raffaele Palladino has been linked with a move to Juventus at the end of this season because of his amazing job at Monza.

The former Bianconeri player did a double over Max Allegri this season and has helped Monza thrive even though they were promoted to the top flight this season.

Allegri’s job remains uncertain as Juventus continue to struggle to get the best from their players at this end stage of the season.

He seems safe for now, but he could be replaced if the Bianconeri decides they need a change in the summer and Palladino has been named as one of the potential candidates for the job.

However, Monza wants to keep him and Paolo Berlusconi, the brother of Silvio Berlusconi, insists they want him to stay.

He says via Calciomercato:

“Palladino? He should stay in Monza, we’ll talk about it at the end of the year, even if Juventus looking for him.

“It will be nice to say no to Juve”.

Juve FC Says

Palladino is doing an amazing job at Monza, but coaching Juventus is a different thing entirely, so we cannot be carried away by his success at a smaller club.

If Allegri leaves, we must replace him with a coach that has a better pedigree.