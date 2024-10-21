Paolo Condò praised Juventus’ narrow victory over Lazio, noting the significance of the win given the quality of the opponent and the absence of several key players from the Bianconeri lineup. Juventus entered the match without some of their top talents due to injuries, making the challenge even greater against a Lazio side that has had a strong start to the season. Both teams were level on points before the encounter, underscoring the difficulty of the task at hand.

Thiago Motta, however, showed confidence in his squad depth by fielding a solid lineup, despite the injuries. His faith in the team’s overall strength paid off, even as Juventus struggled to break down a resolute Lazio defence that maintained its shape and competitiveness, despite being reduced to ten men following a red card. Lazio demonstrated their defensive resilience throughout the match, making it difficult for Juve to find the back of the net.

Ultimately, Juventus secured the 1-0 victory courtesy of an own goal. Condò viewed the triumph as more than just a lucky win, highlighting its importance for the team’s momentum, especially under challenging circumstances. He remarked, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, “Juve overcame an important chicane. It was a difficult match both because of the absences but also because there was a great Lazio that was just tired and in the end gave in. There were 10 players left in the game.”

Condò’s observations underline the fact that, while the match may not have been Juventus’ most convincing performance, it was a crucial victory that demonstrated the team’s resilience and ability to grind out results. With several sidelined players, the win provides a morale boost and keeps Juve within reach of the top spots in Serie A. Now, the focus shifts to preparing for the upcoming fixtures, with hopes that some of the sidelined stars will soon return to strengthen the squad.