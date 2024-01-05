There has been extensive discussion about the recently abolished Growth Decree in Italian football over the past few weeks. The Growth Decree played a crucial role in enabling Italian clubs to compete for top players on the international stage and contributed to the overall development of football in the country.

In the previous season, the impact of the decree was evident as three Italian clubs participated in major European competition finals, bringing attention to the quality of football in Italy.

While Juventus has benefited from the Growth Decree in the past, recent trends suggest that the club has been strategically preparing for a scenario where the decree is no longer in effect. The club has shifted its focus to developing and relying on players from their own ranks, as well as nurturing homegrown talents. This adaptation indicates Juventus’ proactive approach to building a competitive squad even in the absence of the Growth Decree.

This means they do not worry about if the Growth Decree stays on or not, and pundit Paolo Condò said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Whoever talks about damaged nurseries is talking nonsense, given that it is from the nurseries that the teams will take the players that they would previously have taken abroad. We have seen a wave of more or less veiled protests by many clubs, but Juventus said nothing.

“This is because the Juventus club, which in the recent past has done a great job with its youth sector, is the one least affected by the provision .”

Juve FC Says

We have some of the smartest leaders in Italian football, and they prepared us for life after the Growth Decree.

This means we do not have to worry about it and can keep most of our players and train even more from our academy.