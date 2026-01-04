Italian journalist Paolo Condo roasted Juventus striker Jonathan David, who failed to convert from the spot against Lecce.

The Canadian was relegated to the bench in favour of Lois Openda in recent weeks, but Luciano Spalletti decided to give him a starting berth on Saturday.

Despite dominating the action in the first 45 minutes, the Bianconeri conceded a goal just before the interval, as Andrea Cambiaso passed the ball straight to Lameck Banda, who executed his shot to perfection.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

After the break, a lovely team action from Juventus culminated with Weston McKennie’s equaliser. However, the home side failed to find a winner, even when the referee awarded them a spot-kick.

David, who won the penalty, decided to take it himself, with Kenan Yildiz’s blessing. However, the former LOSC Lille star sent a weak effort straight to the middle without the customary chip. Hence, the ball was easily blocked by Wladimiro Falcone’s trailing leg.

Canada’s all-time goal-scorer tried to make amends later on, but the Lecce goalkeeper thwarted him once more.

Paolo Condo has a stern message for Jonathan David

Following the match, Condo expressed his bewilderment with David’s demeanour, wondering how a struggling player could be so casual in his execution.