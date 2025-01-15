Paolo Condò was left impressed by Juventus’ performance during their 1-1 draw with Atalanta, describing the display as a sign of improvement for the Bianconeri. Although they have yet to register a win in 2025, their match against La Dea showed determination and a willingness to fight for results, which had been missing in several earlier matches. This improved display has sparked optimism, especially with Randal Kolo Muani set to join the squad.

Juventus has struggled for consistency this season and remains winless in Serie A in the new year. However, their efforts to reinforce the squad during this transfer window have been promising. Reports suggest they are close to securing two signings, including Kolo Muani, who is seen as a key addition to Mikel Arteta’s side. Beating other interested clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to secure the French striker highlights Juventus’ intent to get back on track.

Condò, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, noted the team’s improved attitude in their recent match and emphasised the potential impact Kolo Muani could have once he arrives. He said: “Juve convincing, it was said. In its working class, above all, because the McKennie-Kalulu projection in goal photographs a disposition to sacrifice and battle, to defence and to sortie, of its deep engine. A first step forward for Motta, Kolo Muani could be the second.”

Juventus’ squad, already one of the strongest in Serie A, would benefit significantly from the arrival of a player like Kolo Muani. His qualities as a dynamic forward could provide the cutting edge they need to convert promising performances into victories. The draw against Atalanta, while not ideal, showed a renewed sense of fight within the team, particularly in their defensive structure and transitional play. This was evident in how players such as Weston McKennie and Pierre Kalulu contributed to both offensive and defensive phases of play.

With the arrival of Kolo Muani and the continuation of their improved performances, Juventus could yet turn their season around. However, they must maintain this positive attitude and start converting matches into three points if they are to mount a serious challenge in the league.