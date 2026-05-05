Paolo De Paola has criticised Luciano Spalletti’s tactical approach and in-game management following Juventus’ 1-1 draw against Verona at the weekend. The result came as a disappointment for the Bianconeri, who had been expected to secure victory and extend their positive run of form in recent weeks.

Playing at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus entered the fixture with confidence but were unable to impose themselves fully. Verona proved to be a difficult opponent, matching their intensity and creating problems throughout the match. The situation could have been even more damaging for Juventus had Dusan Vlahovic not found an equaliser to salvage a point.

Tactical concerns and missed opportunity

The draw highlighted areas where Juventus fell short, particularly in terms of attacking cohesion and overall effectiveness. Despite their efforts, they were unable to produce the level of performance required to secure all three points in a match widely regarded as winnable.

This outcome has added further pressure during what is already a challenging period for the team. With competition for a top four finish intensifying, dropped points at this stage of the season carry significant consequences.

Juventus were aware of the importance of delivering a strong display but ultimately failed to capitalise on their opportunities, leaving questions about their tactical execution.

De Paola’s assessment

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, De Paola offered a critical evaluation of both the manager’s decisions and the team’s limitations. He said, “I think Spalletti made a half failure in this match and half exposed this team’s limitations. He’s still trial and error, and the critical issues are primarily in the attack. Either Vlahovic comes on consistently from the start or we risk running into problems. David, after all, is a bit lightweight and doesn’t really make an impact in the penalty area. I’d also add that the criticism of Bremer and Kelly is justified”.

His remarks underline concerns about consistency in team selection and effectiveness in the final third. The criticism also reflects a broader view that Juventus must address key weaknesses if they are to achieve their objectives this season.

With several crucial fixtures remaining, Juventus will need to respond decisively and deliver improved performances to secure the results required.