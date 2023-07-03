Paolo De Paola insists Allegri and Giuntoli’s relationship will be fundamental

Journalist Paolo De Paola has provided his insights on Juventus’ future plans with Cristiano Giuntoli as their newly appointed sporting director.

Having secured Giuntoli from Napoli, where he played a key role in their league title victory in the previous campaign, the Bianconeri have made a significant acquisition.

Regarded as one of the best in his field, Giuntoli’s appointment has left Juventus convinced that they have made the right choice.

With Max Allegri also returning as their manager, the club is focused on moving forward. This places great emphasis on establishing a strong working relationship between Allegri and Giuntoli.

De Paola stresses that the future success of Juventus will largely depend on the collaborative efforts of the manager and sporting director.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He is called upon to rebuild and will have to do so by interfacing with the coach.

“The priority will be to materialize some departures, given that players like Chiesa and Vlahovic have been devalued by Allegri, along with many other players on the roster.

“In terms of arrivals, I like both Holm and Hojlund, but we will have to see what will come out of the meetings between the coach and the executive.”

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli has worked with many different managers and the same can be said of Allegri in terms of executives, so we expect them to professionally work together to make the best decisions for the club.