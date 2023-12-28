Juventus has garnered praise for promoting exciting young talents to their first team over the last two seasons, with Max Allegri being credited for this shift in approach. In his initial stint with the club, Allegri had a reputation for being hesitant to trust young players with significant game time. Consequently, Juventus was not perceived as an attractive destination for emerging talents during that period.

However, this trend has undergone a noticeable change in the past two seasons, with Allegri actively grooming and providing opportunities to several promising youngsters. Despite this, journalist Paolo De Paola remains sceptical about the long-term development of these young players under Allegri’s management.

De Paola contends that Allegri still leans toward favouring more experienced players, and over time, he believes the young talents may encounter challenges in flourishing at the club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“They are boys who have not yet seen their recklessness affected by the coach’s belief, but Allegri has plenty of time to destroy them too . I don’t think he really believes in this turning point, in important matches the space is always reserved for the same ones.”

We have some very fine youngsters in our squad now and they need to continue playing, especially in the big matches.

This is the surest way to develop and turn them into world-class players.