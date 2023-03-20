Paolo De Paola praises Juventus midfield and defence

Juventus is beginning to look solid in midfield and defence, which translates to more success on the field.

The black and whites started this season without a core in any part of their team, which means they suffered from inconsistency.

However, that has all changed now, with the black and whites beginning to look like a team that has played together for a long time.

Their win against Inter Milan required every player to play their role very well and they did so.

Journalist Paolo De Paola watched the game and praised their defence and midfield.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“The first photograph is related to Juve, which has found faces and owners representing defence, the faces of Danilo and of Bremer, which are the heirs of champions like Chiellini is Bonucci. We are talking about an estimate certificate recognized not only by Allegri.

“The renewal in midfield then finally arrived, it was a unguarded department where many players were alternated with the aim of finding a right trio. The insertion of Fagioli gave imagination and quality, with Locatelli is Rabiot this is a midfield that works. Finally, a team physiognomy was found. The hard core of this team is based around the re-foundation of defence and midfield”.

Juve FC Says

The win against Inter was the biggest test of how developed we have become and we passed it.

This team is becoming stronger by the day and it is hard not to think that we could end next season as league champions.

However, we still have many matches to play and must stay focused as we bid to win all of them.