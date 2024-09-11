Juventus is the envy of almost every other Serie A club because the Bianconeri seem to have unlimited financial power.

Even though they have some debt, the men in black and white still manage to splash the cash every summer.

When some clubs have financial problems, they are swallowed by them, but Juve always finds a way to get back on their feet.

It makes other teams in the league envious of them, but they cannot do anything about it.

The Bianconeri are one of the top sides in the world, and economically, they are backed by the Agnelli family, which has many business interests.

Club owners like Fiorentina’s Rocco Commisso do not understand why the men in black and white can continue to operate despite their mounting debts.

Paolo da Poala has now explained why. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“On these things I think that today it’s one team’s turn, tomorrow it’s another’s turn. It’s about life, about the economy that circulates. Juventus certainly has an economic solidity that no other has. It has a solid family behind it that is able to overcome difficulties when necessary”.

Juve FC Says

We remain a powerhouse in Italian football, and as long as the Agnelli family continues to own the club, it will be tough for us to struggle.