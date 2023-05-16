Paolo De Paola says Vlahovic cannot be Juventus reference point in his current form

Journalist Paolo De Paola has criticised Dusan Vlahovic’s form and insists he is not fit to lead the line at Juventus.

The Serbian is the club’s main goalscorer, but he has been in poor form in this campaign and has not lived up to expectations since he moved to Turin.

He was handed another chance to get on the score sheet and prove his worth when Juve faced Cremonese at the weekend and the attacker failed..

This is hardly what the club expected when it splashed the cash to add Vlahovic to the squad and De Paola believes the attacker is simply not good enough to lead the line for them.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“I didn’t like Juventus from the first half, the second was quite the opposite. Yesterday one thing happened, the Bianconeri have to build something new from the point of view of character. What Vlahovic misses: I see him outside a game system that is certainly lacking, but he does not help himself. he cannot be an offensive reference point.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been below-par for much of his time on our books, which is sad because he is one of the most expensive signings in Turin.

We need the Serbian to find a way to get more goals and justify why we added him to our squad.