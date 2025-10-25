In the summer of 2024, Juventus embarked on a new era of change under the guidance of Thiago Motta, who was appointed as head coach. Alongside him, several new players joined the club, carefully selected to fit his tactical vision and dynamic style of play. The club’s sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, was entrusted with leading this revolution in what was his second season in the role.

Giuntoli, who had previously built a strong reputation for his work at Napoli, showcased his expertise during his first year in Turin, where he successfully streamlined operations and addressed various internal issues. However, in a surprising move at the end of the following season, Juventus decided to part ways with him. This decision raised eyebrows across Italian football, as many observers believed he had not been given sufficient time to deliver the long-term results his project required. For a team intent on building a new identity, the change was seen by some as premature and counterproductive.

A Struggling Juventus After the Changes

Despite this restructuring, Juventus have continued to experience difficulties on the pitch. The team is currently enduring a winless run stretching to seven matches, indicating that the challenges persist even after Giuntoli’s departure. What was intended to be a fresh start under Motta’s leadership has instead turned into another period of inconsistency and frustration.

Paolo De Paola, reflecting on the situation, has expressed his belief that the decision to dismiss Giuntoli was both unjustified and detrimental to the club’s progress. Speaking as cited by Tuttomercatoweb, he remarked, “This second revolution was necessary. Motta failed, okay, Giuntoli still had two years left on his contract, you could have kept him by putting a general manager or another manager alongside him and let him take his footballing stride. What’s the point of a second revolution? We’re headed for another failure, so there’ll be another revolution in the summer? I have the feeling that at Juventus, everyone wants to save themselves.”

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Questions Over Juventus’ Direction

De Paola’s comments encapsulate the uncertainty surrounding Juventus’ sporting direction. The constant turnover of staff and repeated attempts at structural renewal have led to questions about the club’s long-term vision. For many, the decision to dismiss Giuntoli, a figure credited with stability and strategic foresight, symbolises a lack of patience and continuity.

As the winless streak continues, Juventus face increasing pressure to find consistency and rediscover its identity. The club’s leadership now faces a crucial challenge: to ensure that this latest phase of transition does not become another cycle of upheaval, but instead leads to sustainable success built on clear planning and unity within the organisation.