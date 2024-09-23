Former Italian striker Paolo Di Canio criticizes some of the decisions made by the Juventus hierarchy during the summer.

The club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. received the plaudits for their work at the end of the transfer session, especially after signing the likes of Teun Koopmeiners, Nico Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao, while offloading the deadwood.

However, three stalemates on the trot in Serie A raised some concerns among the club’s supporters.

For his part, Di Canio weighed in on two issues that returned to haunt the Old Lady. The first is the absence of a genuine alternative for the out-of-sorts Dusan Vlahovic.

“This season, Juventus only has Vlahovic as a striker. How can you prepare a new cycle with only one striker?!” noted the former Lazio and West Ham bomber during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24.

“Milik gets injured on June 7 and you don’t bother getting a replacement? Now you have a problem.”

Di Canio also tackled another issue, the one related to Douglas Luiz who cost the club 50 million euros.

The former Aston Villa man has yet to find his footing in Turin, only making a single appearance as a starter where he produced a disappointing showing in Empoli.

“Douglas Luiz cost 50 million and Motta doesn’t even play him. Instead, he said that Locatelli has improved.

“But the main problem is the striker. Take away Vlahovic and who do you have?”