Paolo Di Canio discusses the best partner for Vlahovic at Juventus

Paolo Di Canio believes Paulo Dybala, not Alvaro Morata, is the perfect attacking partner for Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus.

The Serbian’s January arrival at the club will change things at the Allianz Stadium.

Max Allegri now has to decide which formation and attacking partner will help the former Fiorentina man thrive.

He and Morata are the two main strikers at the club now and the gaffer can decide to field both of them in a two-man attack.

However, Dybala is another attacking option for the Bianconeri, and the Argentinian doesn’t have to play as a striker.

Di Canio believes Vlahovic cannot play behind another forward and should have a partner behind him instead.

For that role, he insists Dybala is more suited to it than Morata and backs the Argentinian to be the attacking partner to the 22-year-old.

He said via Football Italia: “To me, Vlahovic is at the same level as Haaland and it makes no sense to deploy him as a support striker. Morata doesn’t have the footballing intelligence to cover that role. Morata and Vlahovic can play together only with a suitable tactical system.

“Given the midfielders that Juventus possess, I think Dybala is the perfect attacking partner for Vlahovic.”

Juve FC Says

Deciding who to field among Dybala and Morata is a pleasant problem to have, and Allegri should be a happy man with it.

The gaffer is experienced enough to make the right decision on which player to play.

One constant that we should expect would be Vlahovic up top. He can now decide if he wants to field a front-three with the other two or just one of them supporting the new acquisition.