Paolo Di Canio has been thoroughly impressed with Randal Kolo Muani since the French striker joined Juventus, highlighting his ability to make a real difference on the pitch.

Muani’s time at Paris Saint-Germain did not go as planned, and his struggles in the French capital ultimately led to the Ligue 1 champions allowing him to leave for Juventus in the last transfer window. Since arriving in Turin, the forward has quickly found his feet and has been a key figure for the Bianconeri.

Juventus had been searching for a reliable goalscorer to support their attack, especially as Dusan Vlahovic endured inconsistent form. The Serbian striker struggled under Thiago Motta, missing crucial chances and finding it difficult to get involved in certain matches. In contrast, Muani has thrived, proving to be an ideal fit for Juve’s system and playing with the kind of freedom that has resulted in some of the best performances of his career.

Unlike Vlahovic, who has at times struggled to capitalise on his opportunities, Muani has shown a clinical edge in front of goal. His determination and relentless work rate have set him apart, earning him praise from Di Canio. Speaking about the forward’s impact, the Italian pundit shared his thoughts on Muani’s qualities. As quoted by Calciomercato, he said:

“Kolo Muani doesn’t have the same characteristics as Osimhen, but he’s always fired up, he’s very stubborn. Even if he touches the ball twice, he always creates something. He has this fire inside that lights up the others too.”

Muani’s energy, creativity, and ability to turn minimal chances into goal-scoring opportunities have made him a standout performer in Juventus’ attack. His presence has revitalised the Bianconeri’s offensive play, and if he continues in this rich vein of form, he could be the key to their success for the rest of the season.