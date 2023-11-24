Paolo Di Canio has expressed his admiration for Juventus manager Max Allegri as the Bianconeri gaffer works his magic in Turin.

Allegri has not secured any trophies since his return to the club in 2021, leading to calls for his dismissal. However, the Old Lady has continued to support its manager, and Allegri is making the most of his squad.

In comparison to teams like Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Napoli, Juventus does not boast a very strong squad, yet they currently hold the second position on the Serie A table and remain in the title race.

Allegri has faced criticism for his style of play, but Di Canio insists that he admires Allegri for sticking to his approach and maximising the resources at his disposal.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I admire him a lot. His Juventus is an anomaly, very Italian: a top team that almost always leaves the ball to the opponents. It’s a legitimate way, Allegri is doing excellent things in relation to what he has to available, he is optimising the material he has.

“But it will be difficult to get to May only through this route, he could do something more. But he deserves applause for another reason. Allegri only has two or three individualities and he is managing them very well.”

Juve FC Says

We remain the top club in the country and Allegri deserves much of the credit for this.

The Bianconeri gaffer has quietly done a good job at the club. Another manager would have plunged the team into a huge crisis if he worked under the same conditions Allegri inherited.