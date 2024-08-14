When Juventus appointed Thiago Motta as their manager this season, fans expected Federico Chiesa to be one of the players who would benefit the most from the change.

For the past three seasons, many blamed Max Allegri for Chiesa’s poor form, citing the manager’s preference for defensive football.

Chiesa has been one of Juventus’ standout players in recent history, but it seems much of his potential was stifled under Allegri.

However, Motta has also shown little interest in utilizing the attacker and has asked him to find a new club during this transfer window.

This turn of events is surprising, and former attacker Paolo Di Canio insists that, despite the criticism, Allegri is the manager who got the most out of Chiesa.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Some people really wrote that because they won’t accept reality. Things can change, and I’m ready to say if they improve. But right now, Chiesa has the perfect coach, ultra-offensive, who frees up players in attack, and the club says to let him go because they don’t need him for his characteristics. So we can only think that Allegri is the one who has used him best, exploiting him for counterattacks, far from ruining him. We must be realistic, correct, and honest in our analyses, but it’s difficult because often people cheer for their own ideas, creating skewed communication.”

Juve FC Says

It remains unclear if Chiesa’s contract situation is the only reason that Motta does not want to work with him, but he is truly a player who can do well under the Brazilian-Italian gaffer.